Police looking for 2 men wanted in an armed robbery at a Port Royal apartment Saturday

Police are looking for two men who robbed two other people at gunpoint Saturday as they were getting out of the car at an apartment complex in Port Royal, according to a press release.

Officers from the Port Royal Police Department were called to The Preserve around 2 a.m. Saturday. Two people, one of whom is a resident at the apartment complex, reported that two men in a black Ford Explorer with silver rims pulled in behind them in the parking lot, pointed a gun at them and demanded money.

The two victims gave up their wallets, which contained a combined amount of about $450 in cash, said Capt. John Griffith, a spokesperson for the department.

The robbers were described as a Black male, 5-foot-3, the other a white male about 6 foot with a beard.

No injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident may call the Port Royal Police Department at 843-986-2220 or Sgt. Norman McCown at 843-986-2247.