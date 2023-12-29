Police looking for 2 people accused of trying to break into gun shop, running into woods after chase

Northern Regional Police Department officers are looking for two people they say tried to break into a gun shop and then ran.

Channel 11′s Lori Houy is on the scene of this breaking story. Watch Channel 11 Mornings News through 7 a.m. for the latest.

According to Northern Regional’s police chief, officers arrived at the scene in Franklin Park quickly.

Officials said the suspect vehicle clipped a police car during a chase before crashed. The suspects then left the car and ran into the woods nearby,

Police are using a helicopter to search the area.

The police chief told Channel 11 that the same gun shop was broken into last week and the suspects may be the same person or people.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Pennsylvania State Police looking for missing teen from Westmoreland County 2 Greensburg Salem School District employees accused of restraining 3 children Wanted man arrested after leading Pittsburgh Police in chase, crashing into pool VIDEO: 2 Greensburg Salem School District employees accused of restraining 3 children DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts