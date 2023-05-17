Police looking for 2 people, including 1 who drove through crime scene tape after Dayton shooting

Dayton Police are looking for two people, including one who drove through crime scene tape, following a shooting Tuesday night.

One victim remains hospitalized.

Dayton Police officers and medics were dispatched around 8:50 p.m. on initial reports of a shooting in the 1,000 block of Philadelphia Drive near Wawona Road, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz says police are looking for not just the suspected shooter but another person who drove through the crime scene tape.

Dayton Police Sergeant Jeffrey Spires said one person is in stable condition after being shot multiple times. He said Tuesday night the investigation is in the early stages and Dayton Police were tracking down leads.

No information about the suspects has been released but described the other person they are looking for.

“We had an individual in a vehicle drive through our scene tape and drive up on the officers putting their lives in grave danger,” said Spires. “We are actively looking for that vehicle right now but when you see the scene tape and the police lights do not try to drive through that scene. We have people actually walk around there and put their lives in danger.”

News Center 7 has reached out to Dayton Police for more information about this shooting.

Photo from: Jared Hall/Staff

