Police looking for 2 women accused of stealing from local CVS

A local police department is asking for the public’s help in finding two women accused of stealing from a CVS.

Kettering Police Department posted pictures of the suspects on social media who allegedly stole from the CVS on East Dorothy Lane.

>> Teen arrested, accused of arson at Beavercreek Walmart

They were seen leaving in a black car heading north on Wilmington Pike, police said.

Information about what they stole was not included in the social media post.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kettering at (937)296-2555.







