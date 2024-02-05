Police looking 2 women connected to credit card fraud in Huber Heights
Police officers are asking for the public’s help in finding two people wanted in connection to a credit card fraud case.
Huber Heights Police posted a picture of the two females on its social media page.
The department said they are wanted in connection with a credit card fraud case that took place recently in the city.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Brian Doyle.
They can call 937-237-3591.