Police looking for 23-year-old New London man wanted for a Clintonville carjacking

An image of Seth Genereau was captured early morning on Sept. 23 near Washburn, Wis.

CLINTONVILLE - Law enforcement is urging the public to keep an eye out for Seth Genereau, a 23-year-old New London man wanted for a vehicle theft in Clintonville and who was last seen in Bayfield County.

The Bayfield County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday issued an alert distributed by the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network.

Initially, law enforcement was investigating thefts that they say involved Genereau. When Genereau was approached for questioning Sept. 20 in Outagamie County, he fled.

Seth Genereau

He stole a vehicle in Hortonville, the sheriff's office said. He then stole a minivan from someone at a gas station on North Main Street in Clintonville, the Clintonville Police Department said on Sept. 21. He had a "physical altercation" with an 81-year-old Michigan man, then drove away in the man's minivan, Clintonville Police said.

From there, authorities say the Iron County Sheriff's Office found Genereau on Sept. 22 driving the minivan near the Wisconsin-Michigan border.

When deputies tried to stop him, Genereau fled in the minivan along U.S. 2, turning north onto State 13 in Bayfield County. The sheriff's office said the minivan, traveling at "a high rate of speed," also collided with another car during the chase and kept going.

An image of Seth Genereau, who is wanted on several felony counts.

Genereau then abandoned the minivan outside Washburn and stole a pickup truck. Authorities said immediately afterwards the pickup got stuck, and Genereau fled into the woods on foot. He was last seen Sept. 23 on Friendly Valley Road north of Washburn.

"We suspect he is no longer hiding out in the woods because of the recent weather and may have been picked up by someone driving by," the Bayfield County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. "Based on his behavior, we believe he will elude anyone to avoid confrontation."

The alert did not indicate where Genereau might be heading.

Genereau faces several felony charges, including vehicle theft and physical abuse of an elder person. He is 6 feet tall, with brown hair and eyes, and was last seen wearing a flannel shirt and blue jeans.

The Bayfield County Sheriff's Office ask that anyone who has seen him call 715-373-6120 or the Clintonville Police Department at 715-823-3117.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Police seek 23-year-old New London man for a Clintonville carjacking