Police looking for 3 men who stole $500,000 in sunglasses from Norfolk outlet store

NORFOLK — The crime happened in less than 10 minutes, but its impact will last a lot longer for the owner of the Topline Eyewear store in Norfolk Premium Outlets.

Early Sunday morning, three men broke into the shop, previously known as Sunglass Shack, and grabbed about $500,000 worth of designer sunglasses, according to owner Dustin Courtright. The stolen items ranged in price from about $400 to $4,000, he said.

“They only went for the really high-end brands,” Courtright said. “Big names like Cartier, Versace, Prada, Dolce & Gabbana and Burberry.”

More than 200 pairs were taken, with about half of them being from the Cartier brand, Courtright said. Those shades ranged in price from about $1,500 to $4,000, he said.

The store’s surveillance footage showed the burglary happened at 4:19 a.m., according to a release from the Norfolk Police Department.

A man can be seen on the footage knocking out a glass pane with a hammer from outside the store and then crawling through the opening with two other men. All three had hoods pulled over their heads and masks covering part of their faces.

As they moved through the store, the men shattered several glass display cases, tossed the sunglasses into large cloth bags and left within minutes. The break-in wasn’t discovered until more than four hours later, when an employee of the Starbucks coffeehouse next to Topline Eyewear saw the damage and called police.

“We don’t know what happened to our security,” Courtright said. “We pay for security and they’re supposed to be doing rounds.”

The store’s alarms also failed to go off, he said.

Courtright and several of his employees went to the shop as soon as they learned what happened to get it cleaned up and ready to open later that morning. The tightknit group cried and stopped to hug each other as they swept up glass and worked to get the business ready, he said.

“I had to get back open immediately,” Courtright said. “Financially, I can’t afford to be closed … It’s really going to impact our sales for the next couple of months.”

Courtright, who’s owned the location at the outlet mall for about six years and another at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront for more than 20 years, said he hopes someone will recognize the thieves from the photos of surveillance footage police gathered. At least one of the suspects seemed to have distinctive shoes on, he said.

Courtright said he’s heard of similar burglaries happening at shops like his.

“There’s been a rash of sunglass store burglaries,” he said. “It’s something that’s been happening up and down the East Coast.”

Police ask that anyone who may have information about the incident, or recognize the men involved, to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Anonymous tips can be sent using the P3Tips mobile app.

Jane Harper, jane.harper@pilotonline.com