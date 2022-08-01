Police looking for 6 people accused of stealing money from Merced market

Merced police are looking for six people accused of working together to steal money from a local market.

At about 6 p.m. Sunday officers responded to Lee’s Market at 37 E. 15th St. after it was reported multiple people stole a large amount of cash, according to a Merced police news release.

Police said the people arrived to the market in a dark-colored minivan. Three males allegedly went into the back of the store and took a large amount of cash as employees at the business were occupied with customers.

According to the release, three females are accused of acting as lookouts during the alleged theft and the males left the store undetected.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Sgt. Haygood at 209-385-6998 or haygoodk@cityofmerced.org. Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.

