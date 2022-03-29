Police looking for Athens theft suspects

Mar. 29—ATHENS — Athens police are looking for thieves who took money from the Exxon fuel store on U.S. 72 and Kelli Drive on Monday, the department said.

The police reported two Black male suspects arrived in a gray Mercedes GL series SUV with a missing Mercedes grill ornament. The report said the driver was more than 6-feet tall, think and walked with a limp. He sneaked into the office and found the bank deposit, police said. They said $4,900 was reported stolen.

The passenger served as a lookout, police said.

The suspects left eastbound on U.S. 72 towards Huntsville, according to the report.

People with information on the theft are urged to contact Detective Kelly Fussell with the Athens Police Department at 256-233-8718 or via email at kfussell@athensal.us.

— mike.wetzel@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2442. Twitter @DD_Wetzel.