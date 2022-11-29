Police looking for body of deceased newborn in Fort Dodge

Police are attempting to locate the body of a deceased newborn baby in Fort Dodge whose body they believe was moved from its original birthplace under suspicious circumstances.

Authorities were notified of the baby's birth by a call to the Webster County Telecommunications Center on Nov. 22 at approximately 2:48 p.m., according to a news release from the Fort Dodge Police Department. Police were informed that the baby was deceased and its body had been moved from its birthplace to a different location, the release stated.

The Fort Dodge Police Department, in partnership with the Webster County Sheriff's Office and the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigations, are currently searching for the alleged body using witness interviews and electronic records.

Investigators have asked the public to contact law enforcement if they have any video surveillance of within the area of Central Avenue, E. Kenyon Road, South 7th Street and South 12th Street in Fort Dodge. Additionally, Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 award to anyone who has information that leads investigators to the body.

No potential motive or details surrounding the circumstances of the newborn's death have been released at this time.

Francesca Block is a breaking news reporter at the Des Moines Register. Reach her at FBlock@registermedia.com or on Twitter at @francescablock3.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Fort Dodge police investigating reports of a deceased baby