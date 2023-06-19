Police looking for Bridgeville man after domestic-related shooting in front of 2 children

Any attempts to find a Bridgeville man wanted after a shooting Sunday have so far proved unsuccessful for Delaware State Police.

Edward Stewart, 33, has an active warrant for his arrest following a domestic-related shooting of an adult victim in the Greenwood area, according to police, in the presence of two children. Now, police are asking for the public's assistance in finding him.

Police described Stewart as Black, about 5 feet and 8 inches tall and 220 pounds. He has black hair cropped short with a beard and brown eyes.

Stewart's warrant includes nine felony counts: possession of a firearm while committing a felony, possession of that firearm by a person prohibited, second-degree assault, three counts of reckless endangering in the first degree, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and aggravated menacing.

More: 'We all need a better handbook': 5 takeaways from Delaware's first mental health summit

Delaware State Police Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Unit is still investigating the shooting, and Detective H. Lingo is asking anyone with information to contact him. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Delaware police seek Bridgeville man after shooting in front of 2 kids