Police looking for burglar to hit the Bistro 501 in December

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Lafayette police released photos of a man who they believe burglarized the 501 Bistro on Main Street early Dec. 2, and detectives asked anyone who recognized the man to call police.

LPD reported the man broke into the bistro about 3:40 a.m. Dec. 2, taking money and other items from a safe and also stealing liquor.

The suspect is white and wore glasses, police said.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Lafayette police at 765-807-1200 or the anonymous We Tip Hotline at 899-782-7463.

