Police looking for car with passenger side damage after Wellfleet hit-and-run victim dies

A man police believe to be the victim of a hit-and-run Monday on Route 6 in Wellfleet has died of his injuries, police said Wednesday.

The man, identified as Jeffrey Richardson, 59, of Brookfield, Connecticut, died Tuesday, Wellfleet Police said in a press release.

On Monday night around 9:41 p.m. police went to the intersection of Route 6 and Nauhaught Bluffs Road where they found Richardson suffering from severe head injuries lying on the road. Within minutes, first responders administered life-saving measures. Authorities called for a medical rescue helicopter to take the injured man to a Boston trauma center, but flights were grounded by bad weather.

He was taken to Cape Cod Hospital.

Police are asking the public's help in providing any information about the incident.

"We are specifically looking for any vehicle with damage to the passenger side, including the passenger side mirror," police said in the release.

Contact Sgt. Nicholas Daley with any information.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Wellfleet hit-and-run victim dies. Police are looking for the driver.