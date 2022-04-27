Police looking for catalytic converter thief in Dormont who stole from same type of car

On three different streets in Dormont, someone stole three catalytic converters — all over the course of one night.

According to the Dormont Police Chief, they were all taken from the same kind of car.

“All three of our vehicles were Hyundai Tucsons. It’s odd for us, we’ve had random ones in the past, but to have the same car seems a little odd to us,” Dormont Police Chief Michael Bisignani told Channel 11.

The thefts happened on McFarland Road, Pioneer Avenue and Mississippi Avenue.

Police were first alerted about the thefts when a neighbor along Mississippi Avenue woke up around 3:30 a.m. when he heard something unusual.

“A resident had heard a saw or something going with the metal being cut, and he came outside and saw cars speed away from the scene,” Chief Bisignani said.

The thefts aren’t only happening in Dormont. Earlier this week, we reported on catalytic converter thefts in Shaler, and a Pittsburgh police spokesperson said the thefts are on the rise in the city too.

“It’s definitely occurring in other communities as well as ours, that’s why we are trying to work together to put an end to this as soon as possible,” the chief added.

