Police looking into city's 78th homicide of 2021: Man found in North Austin apartment stairwell

Austin police on Thursday were investigating the death of a man in his 30s found in an apartment complex stairwell in North Austin. It is the city's 78th homicide of the year.

Police responded around 7:30 a.m. to a 911 call to check on the welfare of a man lying in a stairwell in the St. Johns West apartment complex, 601 W. St. Johns Ave., at the intersection with Guadalupe Street.

The caller described the man as "beyond help," said senior police officer Alexandra Parker, a police spokeswoman.

More: Man in his early 50s dies in 2nd homicide on Garcreek Circle in far East Austin in 5 weeks

Officers arrived at the scene and found the man with "obvious signs of trauma incompatible with life," she said. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:36 a.m. Parker did not specify the manner of death.

No suspects are in custody or have been identified, she said.

Police were canvassing neighbors and looking for possible video or security camera footage that might help in the investigation, Parker said.

Anyone with more information can call police at 512-477-3588.

Austin in early September recorded its 60th homicide, which was more slayings in a year than the city had seen in the six decades that the Police Department has kept count.

Austin police in 2020 logged 48 killings. The 78 homicides in 2021, as of Thursday, is a 62.5% increase.

More: Southwest Austin man, in SWAT standoff after opening fire on city code staff, fatally shot by police

"This is about us truly becoming a big city," Austin Police Chief Joe Chacon said in September. "We are starting to experience big-city problems."

Austin's spike in homicides is part of a national trend that various criminologists attribute to a rising proliferation of guns and instability caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has exacerbated economic disparities, such as poverty and unemployment, that can drive people into crime.

According to police records going back to 1960, Austin's previous record for homicides in a year was 59 in 1984, when the homicide rate was 13.2 per 100,000 residents, about 50% higher than what it is today.

Story continues

That spike came during a three-year period that saw the highest homicide numbers the city had ever recorded. The city had 57 in 1982 and 58 in 1983. The numbers then began steadily decreasing after peaking in 1984.

Since 1960, the city has averaged 36 homicides a year, with 2021 already marking the most since 1995, when Austin had 49. The 78 killings push the city's homicide rate to about 8 deaths per 100,000.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Police face city's 78th homicide: Man found in North Austin stairwell