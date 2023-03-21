Police looking for couple accused of stealing employee credit cards inside Mall at Robinson

The Robinson Township Police Department is looking to identify a couple they said stole several employee’s credit cards at the Mall at Robinson.

According to police, the couple went into the back room of a store where they stole the cards.

After they stole the cards, the couple went on a shopping spree at the Monroeville Mall.

Police said the couple had a small child with them during the incident.

If you have any information, Robinson Township police are asking you to message them on their Facebook page or call 412-679-6980.

