Police looking for crew stealing from construction sites
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a crew that has been stealing from construction sites.
According to the sheriff’s office, suspects driving a U-Haul with a butterfly graphic and a Nissan Altima with possible front-end damage have stolen from new building sites in Monroe, Bibb and Houston counties.
In one case, a Ford F-350 was stolen.
Officials said they are looking for one woman and three men.
Anyone with information should call 478-994-7010.
