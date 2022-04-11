Police looking for crew stealing from construction sites

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a crew that has been stealing from construction sites.

According to the sheriff’s office, suspects driving a U-Haul with a butterfly graphic and a Nissan Altima with possible front-end damage have stolen from new building sites in Monroe, Bibb and Houston counties.

In one case, a Ford F-350 was stolen.

Officials said they are looking for one woman and three men.

Anyone with information should call 478-994-7010.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is currently asking for assistance in any information regarding multiple thefts from... Posted by Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Georgia on Monday, April 11, 2022

