Police looking for dog shot by officer in South Delridge neighborhood

Seattle police officers and animal shelter staff looked for a dog that fled after it was shot by at least one officer on Thursday evening.

According to a 5:51 p.m. tweet by the Seattle Police Department, officers were called to reports of a dog biting a person in the 9200 block of Delridge Way Southwest in the South Delridge neighborhood.

At least one officer shot the dog.

Police said the dog bite victim left the scene without contacting officers or medics.

The dog also left the area. Its condition was not known after it was shot.

Police and shelter staff searched for the animal.

Anyone who sees an injured dog in the area is asked to call 911.

SPD said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

