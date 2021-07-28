Police looking for fourth suspect in triple homicide

Jul. 28—TUPELO — Tupelo police have named a fourth suspect in a July 24 triple homicide on Maynard Street.

Authorities signed capital murder warrants Wednesday for Jaylen Antwan Wells, 17, of Tupelo. Police are still searching for Taquon A. Garth, 18, of Tupelo.

Police arrested Javion Clifton, 16, and Shamar Carroll, 17, both of Tupelo, on Tuesday.

Wells is described asa black male, 5' 3" tall and weighing 120 pounds. Garth is 5' 11" tall and weighs about 155 pounds. He is from Tupelo but may have left our area.

All four suspects will be charged with three counts of capital murder.

Tupelo police were notified of a shooting in the 200 block of Maynard Drive around 11:45 p.m. July 24. Officers responding to the residence one block south of the West Main Walmart found three people with gunshot wounds. One adult male died at the scene. A second adult male and one adult female were pronounced dead at the North Mississippi Medical Canter.

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said Norahs Coleman, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene. Jessica Pannell, 21, and Robben Wilson, 22, died at the hospital in the early morning hours Sunday.

Anyone with information about Garth's or Wells' whereabouts or information about additional suspects to contact Tupelo police at 662-841-6491, Crimestoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or email tips to TPDRecords@tupeloms.gov

william.moore@djournal.com