Police looking for girl, 12, reported missing in Fort Smith

Police are looking for a 12-year-old girl reported missing who may be endangered early Friday in Fort Smith.

Isabella Sarkozy ran away from home about 3:15 a.m. Friday.

She was last seen in the 8000 block of Clover Drive wearing navy blue and red men's basketball shorts. She wore a brown tank top with a black hoodie and white tennis shoes.

She is about 4 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 89 pounds.

Police ask if anyone sees her call 911 or telephone 479-709-5000.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Police in Fort Smith search for 12-year-old girl