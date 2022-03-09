Police are looking for Hagerstown surveillance video in connection with 'suspicious' death

The Washington County Sheriff's Office is now looking for February surveillance footage from Summit Avenue in Hagerstown in connection with a body found near Broadfording Road last week.

Aaron Lee Johnson, 35, was found by deputies around 9:40 a.m. March 1 in a field just off McDade Road, according to Sgt. Carly Hose, the department's public information officer. No address was given for Johnson.

Hose said previously that investigators are not releasing any further details such as the condition of Johnson's body, about how long it had been there or any clothes he might have been wearing.

Hose said the only additional comment she could make is that the nearby community is not in any danger because of the death.

Story background: Police identify man found dead off Broadfording Road earlier this week

State of the City: Less crime, more development: State of the City session covers Hagerstown highlights

Police are now looking for surveillance camera footage in connection with Johnson's death, which deputies are now calling suspicious.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office asked anyone with surveillance camera footage on Feb. 26 at about 7:30 a.m. on or near Summit Avenue in Hagerstown to review it for a while male. The male, who was wearing jeans, a dark jacket and black beanie, was last seen walking on Summit Avenue near Reynolds Avenue at the time, according to the post.

Anyone with footage of the male is being asked to call Det. Sgt. Bryan Glines at 240-313-2886 or by email at bglines@washco-md.net.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Surveillance video sought in suspicious Washington County death