Police are looking for a Hialeah man after a triple stabbing hospitalized his ex-wife

Miami-Dade police have put out an alert for the suspect in a triple stabbing that sent a woman to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Police believe the triple stabbing was personal, not random, because the woman is the ex-wife of the suspect, Pablo Caballero Aquino. The 33-year-old Hialeah resident is accused of stabbing his ex-wife, her brother and another family member at a Palm Springs neighborhood home in the 11300 block of Northwest 62nd Street around 8 p.m. Sunday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue treated the third relative at the home and took the brother to Hialeah Hospital.

Police say Aquino lives in an efficiency at 740 W. 40th Pl. in Hialeah and drives a 2006 white Chevrolet SUV, Florida license plate L5JVS. Anyone who has an idea of where he is can reach out to Crime Stoppers of Miami-Dade & the Florida Keys online or at 305-471-8477 (TIPS).