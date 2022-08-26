Police looking for hit and run driver accused of damaging multiple cars in Essex

Police are asking for the public’s help after a car allegedly rammed into two vehicles before driving off over the weekend.

Essex Police say on August 13, the vehicle pictured hit a parked car and another car travelling on Main Street around 9:30 p.m.

Both vehicles suffered a significant amount of damage, according to authorities.

Law enforcement officials say the car in question is missing the passengers side mirror.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Essex Police.

