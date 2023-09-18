Police looking for hit-and-run driver

Sep. 18—ARCHDALE — Police were looking for a car that hit a pedestrian early Monday and did not stop.

The pedestrian was struck by a white Toyota Corolla with tinted windows, estimated to be a 2019 to 2021 model, with tinted windows in the 500 block of Daniel Paul Drive about 5:20 a.m., and it left going in the direction of Surrett Drive, the Archdale Police Department said.

The pedestrian, whose name was not released, was transported by EMS to a local hospital and later released. Police did not release any information about the person's injuries.

Investigators think the Toyota has damage to both taillights, a bumper, the right quarter panel and undercarriage, and the car is believed to have a flat tire, police said.

Police ask that anyone with information contact the Archdale Police Department at 336-434-3134 or the Archdale Crime Stoppers at 336-861-STOP (7867).