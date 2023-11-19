Police looking to ID Scranton burglar

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police are trying to identify a person who broke into a business in Scranton.

According to Scranton police, the individual pictured below broke into American Manufacturing in the 1000 block of Barring Avenue.

Images from the Scranton Police Department

At this time, police have not indicated when the burglar entered the business or what was stolen.

Police are asking anyone who might recognize the burglar above to reach out to the Scranton Police Department at 570-348-4134, Scranton Police Detective Bureau at 570-348-4139, or leave an anonymous tip through their website.

