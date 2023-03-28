Police looking to identify body discovered Sunday in Saint Clair

Mar. 28—State police are working to identify a body that was found around 5:10 p.m. Sunday in Saint Clair.

Trooper Justin Bedford of the Schuylkill Haven station said investigators were called to the area of 551 Fernwood Ave. to assist Saint Clair police with a death investigation.

Bedford said the body appeared to be that of a woman and was wearing a pink bra, black pants and UGG boots.

A black long-sleeved shirt and white jacket were found nearby, according to Bedford.

Anyone with information that may assist in identification efforts is asked to call state police at 570-754-4600.