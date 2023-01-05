Police looking to identify man who left kittens outside Georgia Dunkin’ Donuts

Hiram police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say left kittens outside a donut shop.

On New Year’s Eve, police say a man left a pet carrier with four kittens outside of a Dunkin’ Donuts.

According to Hiram officials, the kittens appear to be well-taken care over. The kittens were sent over to animal control.

Authorities believe the man was driving a newer model Ford Mustang.

Police did not say if the man was the owner of the kittens.

Anyone with information or leads is asked to call the police department at 770-943-3087 ext. 2011 or via email.

