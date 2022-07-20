Police looking to identify person of interest in death of Waterbury mother killed by stray bullet

Police are looking to identify a person of interest in connection to the death of a woman who was killed by a stray bullet while sewing in her Waterbury home in April.

Mabel Martinez Antongiorgi, a 56-year-old devoted wife, talented seamstress and a mother to three children — including a Puerto Rico Olympian — was killed on April 9 when a stray bullet pierced the wall of her home on Orange Street and fatally struck her while she was sewing, according to the Waterbury Police Department.

Investigators are now looking to identify a person of interest in the shooting and published a photo of the person that was captured on surveillance footage.

Antongiorgi was married to her husband, Juan Luis Mercado Martinez, for 33 years. They met at a church retreat and moved to Waterbury from Puerto Rico to be safer in the wake of Hurricane Maria. Their eldest son, Juan Luis Mercado Martinez said their mother was a best friend, confidant and cheerleader for him and his siblings: middle child Herbito Mercado Martinez, who gave Antongiorgi her first grandchild, and their youngest and only daughter, Yarimar Mercado Martinez, a rifle shooter of the Puerto Rican Olympic team who competed in the 2016 Olympics in Rio and the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

A few days after the murder, police named 38-year-old convicted felon Levi Brock as a suspect.

Brock was arrested in May and charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, reckless endangerment and a slew of other criminal charges, according to court records. He is scheduled to appear in court in Waterbury on August 10, according to court records.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the department’s detective bureau at 203-574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at 203-755-1234.