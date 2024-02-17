Police looking to identify shooter who opened fire in Roxbury last month
Boston police are looking for help identifying a suspect who allegedly opened fire on a Roxbury street last month.
Officers to a shot spotter activation at 236 Blue Hill Avenue just after 7:00 a.m. on January 25. Responding officers spoke with witnesses who stated a Black male, wearing a black jacket exited the passenger seat of a car and shot at another person.
The other person was not hit, police say.
Anyone with information is asked to contact District B-2 Detectives at (617) 343-4275.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
