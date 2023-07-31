UPDATE: Coroner IDs man killed in weekend shooting at Dayton apartment complex

UPDATE:

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a deadly shooting at a Dayton apartment complex over this weekend.

The coroner’s office identified the victim Monday as 28-year-old Melchizedec D. Israel-Miller.

News Center 7 will continue updating this story as more details become available.

INITIAL REPORT:

One person is dead and police are seeking the public’s help to identify a suspect after an overnight shooting at a Dayton apartment complex this weekend.

>>PREVIOUS REPORT: At least 1 dead after shooting in Dayton

The shooting happened on Carver Place in the DeSoto Bass housing complex around 4:10 a.m. Saturday. One person was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene, a Dayton police spokesperson told News Center 7 Monday. A Dayton police incident report indicates officers are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

The name of the victim has not been released, pending notification of family and further investigation by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

Police have not made any arrests nor have identified any suspects in the case, the spokesperson said.

Officers are seeking the public’s help for tips that lead to information in the case. Those with information that can help police are urged to call Dayton police at 937-333-1232 to speak with a detective. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-7867 or miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.

Additional details were not available. We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.