Police looking for illegal ATV riders in Bensalem
Police in Bensalem are trying to find two ATV riders they say were driving illegally. They were on Grove Avenue this past Saturday.
Law Murray, who writes about the Los Angeles Clippers for The Athletic, joins Vincent Goodwill to discuss the team’s offseason and whether or not James Harden is destined for Hollywood.
Toll Brothers delivered 2,524 homes in the third quarter, up 5% from the same period last year.
Yes, Selena really did release a brow laminating gel. The post Here are all the best new products at Sephora, from Rare Beauty to Sol de Janeiro appeared first on In The Know.
A 1988 Chevrolet Spectrum, rebadged twin to the Isuzu Gemini and I-Mark, found in a Denver wrecking yard.
The best checking accounts have low balance requirements and no monthly fees. Here’s how to find the best options.
While Google is quick to point out that it has never had an exploit in Google Workspace, it doesn’t mean it isn’t working to continually stay ahead of security issues. Today, the company announced a number of security-related enhancements to Google Workspace products, including GMail and Drive, some of which will take advantage of AI to automate certain tasks. It’s important to understand that these tools are still in development or various stages of testing, but Google plans to add these updates later this year and in early 2024.
The 2023 Audi R8 is the final model year of the mid-engine German supercar, and it marks the end of an era for the car and the brand.
The number of patients opting for top and bottom surgeries has surged, a new study reports.
Get this: A 58-inch TV for under $300, a Dyson vac reduced by over $100 — and more.
Lex, an AI-powered writing tool, today said it has raised a $2.75 million seed round led by True Ventures. The company has been spun out of Every, which Lex's CEO Nathan Baschez helped start. Baschez described Lex as a "modern writing platform," emphasizing that 'modern' in this case means inclusive of AI.
The rise of humanoid robots didn’t happen overnight, but a kind of perfect storm has accelerated the phenomenon over the past year and change. The foundation, of course, is decades of research. The necessary software and components have come a long way, driven by innovations in industrial robotics, autonomous driving and even the smartphone industry.
Wand.app, an AI-powered creative tool that gives artists the ability to manually customize and visualize their ideas, has raised $4.2 million in seed funding led by O’Shaughnessy Ventures. Unlike AI-powered creative tools that provide limited control over the content they generate, which can be alienating to artists who have specific visions for what they want to create, Wand tries to bridge this gap with a combination of visual tools and personalization. Founded in December 2021, Wand is the brainchild of CEO and founder Grant Davis.
CakeResume, used by tech companies like Google, L'Oréal and TSMC to find new talent, announced today it has raised $5 million in Series A funding. The round was led by returning investor Mynavi, one of Japan’s largest human resources companies, and will be used to expand in countries like Indonesia, Vietnam and India. Based in Taipei, Taiwan, CakeResume currently has 5 million users around the world, and more than 7,000 clients who use it to source job candidates.
MrBeast stumbled into the heated discourse of global affairs in his latest stunt. The billionaire creator inadvertently stoked generations of geopolitical tension in his latest YouTube video, in which participants from "every country on Earth" competed in "Squid Game"-like elimination challenges for a chance to win $250,000. "Behind me is one person from every country on Earth," MrBeast said in the video posted on Saturday.
A’ja Wilson recorded only the third 50-point outing in WNBA history on Tuesday night.
Erik Compton has played in just two PGA Tour events this season and has not won a tournament in 168 career starts.
"Girls helping girls warms my heart." The post High schooler seeks help from ‘FBI agents of TikTok’ to find a version of a ’00s tube top her mom had — and it works appeared first on In The Know.
The average teacher can afford just 12% of homes for sale within 20 minutes of driving distance from their schools in 2023.
iSeeCars found that new cars are taking longer to sell, while used vehicles are moving slightly faster than they were a year ago.
When Republican candidates for president take the stage Wednesday night in Milwaukee for the first primary debate, they won't be speaking to all Americans, and they almost certainly won't be speaking to you.