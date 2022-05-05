Police looking for information in case of stolen gun

May 4—The Austin Police Department is investigating a theft case, which took place Tuesday evening in Austin.

According to APD's Captain Todd Clennon, an officer took a report of a theft in the 1300 block of Eighth Avenue NW at around 8 p.m., which included a Glock 19 9 mm pistol. The owner told police that she observed the passenger side door open on her 2014 black Kia Soul and that upon looking in the vehicle saw the contents of the center console had been taken out and scattered in the front seat and the pistol gone.

The victim told police that she did not have a serial number or purchase information but that she would attempt to get that information from Cabela's where the gun was purchased.

APD has no known suspects at this time. Anybody with information about the case should contact APD. They remind people to always properly secure their firearms.

According to Clennon several firearms have been stolen from vehicles over the past few weeks.