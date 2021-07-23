Police looking for information in fatal Richardson Tom Thumb parking lot shooting

Police are looking for the person they say shot and killed a woman in a parked car outside a Richardson Tom Thumb grocery store on Friday, according to a news release.

Police said they believe the woman was sitting in a pickup truck parked outside the grocery store when a man approached her vehicle and fired a gun multiple times, based on accounts from 911 callers. The woman was taken to an area hospital, where she died, police said.

Police believe the victim and shooter knew each other, they said in the release.

The suspect fled in a vehicle, police said, but they did not say what the vehicle looked like. Richardson police have not released any images or descriptions of the man they suspect to be the shooter.

The identity of the victim will be released after her next-of-kin has been notified.

The shooting occurred about noon Friday outside Tom Thumb at 819 W. Arapaho Road.

Anybody with information on the homicide is asked to call 972-744-4800.