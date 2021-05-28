Police investigate after Lexington shooting leaves 2 men hospitalized

A shooting near downtown Lexington Thursday night hospitalized two men, according to Lexington police.

The shooting happened near East Sixth and Chestnut streets — a residential area near the Ohio Community Garden — around 9:30 p.m., Lt. Chris Van Brackel said. Police responded to a call of shots fired with two men who had been hit by the gunfire. Officers found the men outside suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital by ambulance, Van Brackel said. Police said they didn’t have any suspect information as of Friday morning, and they weren’t sure what led up to the shooting.

The victims’ injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening, Van Brackel said. Police also said a stray bullet hit a house nearby, but no one inside was injured.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to contact Lexington police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.