Police looking for information regarding possible shots fired, Sumner locked down briefly

Feb. 24—Austin Police are asking for the public's help in determining the circumstances behind a possible report of gunshots that caused a short term lock down of Sumner Elementary School.

According to a press release from Chief David McKichan, police responded to a report of possible gunshots in the 600 block of Ninth Street NW at around 1 p.m., near Sumner, but not within line-of-sight.

Responding officers didn't locate any damage, victims or shell casings. Witnesses told police they had heard something, but police were unable to locate anyone who could help officers determine what may have occurred and nobody was located that would pose an ongoing threat.

"If anyone did witness anything or locate any damage to their property they are encouraged to call the Austin Police Department," McKichan said in the release.

In a state from Austin Public Schools, Superintendent Dr. Joey Page said that they have been in contact with APD about the situation.

"At this time, we have met with local law enforcement, and they have determined the incident is of low risk to Sumner, and the school has returned to normal operations," Page said in the release. "Resources will be available to respond to students and parents as needed."

Page also said administration will once again review existing policies to remain up-to-date on safety plans at each school

"In the wake of this incident and part of our practice, school personnel will review those plans and continue our ongoing relationship with law enforcement to ensure we do everything we can to maintain the safety and security of our schools," Page said.