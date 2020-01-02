Police looking for kidnapping victim and suspect after homeowner spots incident on doorbell camera

Police in Las Vegas are searching for a kidnapping victim and suspect after a surveillance camera captured a woman banging on a stranger's door screaming for help before being dragged to a car by a man near on 1 January, 2020: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

A suspected kidnapping victim has been captured banging on a stranger’s door begging for help in video footage recorded on a doorbell camera.

Police in Las Vegas are searching for the woman and her suspected kidnapper after a homeowner spotted the incident on their camera.

In video footage released by police, a woman can be heard sobbing as she runs up a footpath to a front door while a man gets out of a white car stopped in the road behind her.

The woman bangs on the door screaming “help me” as the man catches up with her and grabs her before throwing her to the ground.

The victim can be heard shouting “please” as the man says “why the f*** did you do that” and kicks her in the stomach, sending her flying down a set of steps.

The pair struggle on the ground as the attacker tells the woman to get in the car and eventually drags her off towards the vehicle.

Police say the incident took place near Warm Springs Road and Interstate 215 at about 12.45am on New Year’s Day.

The victim is described as a white woman, about 20 to 30 years in age, with dark hair and was last seen wearing blue ripped jeans, a dark long-sleeve shirt and dark boots.

The suspect, who appears to speak with an American accent, is described as black, about 20 to 30 years old with short black hair, and was wearing a white shirt with dark coloured horizontal stripes, dark coloured pants, and brown dress shoes.

The car involved in the incident is believed to be a white Hyundai Sonata with a sunroof and unknown registration plates. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department) More

The vehicle in the video is believed to be a white Hyundai Sonata with a sunroof and unknown registration plates.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department by calling 702-828-3111.

To give information anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 702-385-5555, or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Police say tips leading directly to an arrest or indictment processed through Crimestoppers may be eligible for a cash reward.