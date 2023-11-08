Police looking for knife-wielding man wanted in robbery, attempted robbery at 2 Burlington locations

Police are turning to the public for help tracking down a knife-wielding man wanted in connection with a recent robbery and attempted robbery at two locations in Burlington.

The Burlington Police Department on Wednesday shared surveillance photos of the suspected robber, who they say is believed to be driving around in a white Toyota 4Runner between the years of 2013-2020.

The individual in question showed a knife at the Sonesta Simply Suites at 130 Middlesex Turnpike and demanded money from a clerk working the front desk, according to police. The employee was able to flee to safety and call 911.

Police said the man then robbed another victim of their debit card at knifepoint and fled. Investigators didn’t share the location of this separate incident.

There were no reported injuries.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Burlington police Det. Grossi at dgrossi@bpd.org.

An investigation is ongoing.

