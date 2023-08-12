Police looking to locate man wanted for murder in connection to 2022 fatal stabbing in Dorchester

Police are looking for a man wanted for murder in connection to a 2022 fatal stabbing in Dorchester.

According to police, Anthony Chester, 31, of Roxbury, was last seen in the area of Roxbury and is described as a black male, 5′9, 190 lbs.

On Monday, May 30, 2022, just before 9 a.m., officers responded to the scene of 4 Beauford Lane in Dorchester for reports of a person stabbed.

Upon arrival, police located Earnest Sims, 39, of Boston, suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

