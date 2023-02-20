Police looking for man who abducted woman from Faith East Complex

Crime scene tape illustration.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Sheriff deputies found a 29-year-old Lafayette woman with her hands zip-tied together inside a pickup truck parked at Faith East Church when they responded to a report of an abduction, Tippecanoe County sheriff's Capt. Rob Hainje said.

The woman called 911 just before 2 p.m. Sunday, reporting she'd been abducted, Hainje said.

The woman was at the Faith East Community Center when a man, whom the woman likely knows, abducted her, according to police reports. The man drove her to the east side of the church's property, where deputies found her, Hainje said.

Police searched the wooded area east of the church's property but did not find the man, Hainje said, emphasizing that this is an isolated incident and the public is not in danger.

Out of precaution, the woman was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries, Hainje said.

Meanwhile, detectives continue to investigate the incident on Monday and are interviewing the woman, Hainje said.

