Police looking for man accused of attacking woman jogging in Big Brook Park in Marlboro

MARLBORO – A woman was attacked while jogging around noon Thursday in Big Brook Park on the Henry Hudson Trail near Boundary Road, according to a news release from the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.

Investigators are looking for a 6-foot-tall white man with medium-length hair, who weighs approximately 240 pounds, according to the release. The man reportedly was wearing a dark-colored hoodie and sweatpants. He was reported to have a raised scar on one ear, light facial hair and a neck tattoo.

Investigators determined that the jogger had seen a man stretching nearby before he attacked her.

Sketch of a suspect who allegedly attacked a jogger in Big Brook Park in Marlboro

The man assaulted the woman with a knife, causing minor injuries on her arms, authorities said. The man then exposed himself and tried to sexually assault the woman, who fought him off. The man then fled, the release said.

The investigation is being conducted by the Prosecutor’s Office’s Special Victims Bureau and the Marlboro Police Department.

The Prosecutor’s Office urges anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective Joshua Rios of the Prosecutor’s Office at 800-533-7443.

Long Branch: Man who shot detective in Long Branch shooting Friday killed in firefight with police

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous, and authorities urge anyone who encounters him to call 911 instead of approaching him.

Olivia Liu is a reporter covering transportation, Red Bank and western Monmouth County. She can be reached at oliu@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Marlboro police looking for suspect accused of attacking jogger