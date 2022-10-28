Police looking for man accused of identity fraud, bank robbery in Memphis

A man is on the run after he withdrew between $10,000-$60,000 from a Memphis bank while posing as an out-of-state customer, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Police said that the man stole the money from a bank in Memphis on Aug. 29.

Police need the public’s help in identifying the man who is accused of identity theft and other theft crimes.

If you know the man’s identity and his whereabouts, call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

