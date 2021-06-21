Police looking for man accused of sexually assaulting women while posing as utility worker

Police are searching for a man who is accused of committing a series of sexual assaults in Indiana while posing as a utility worker.

The suspect allegedly posed as a service or utility worker in Indianapolis and Lawrence in order to enter people's homes and assaulted several people "within the last year" in the two cities, according to local authorities. The suspect is described as a black man in his 20s or 30s and stands about 5'8" to 6'3" with a "muscular build."

The victims have all been women, according to the Indianapolis Star.

Lawrence Police Department Deputy Chief Gary Woodruff said residents should be on alert if someone claiming to be a maintenance worker shows up at their doorstep unexpectedly and unscheduled.

"If it doesn’t feel right [or] doesn’t seem right, keep that door locked, and do not permit access, and call the police," Woodruff said. "We’d rather respond to a legitimate worker rather than have to respond to another terrible crime like those that have been committed."

The suspect's name has not been revealed, and the number of alleged victims has not been reported.

The Indianapolis Police Department declined to comment "to protect the investigation and victims."

The Lawrence Police Department did not immediately respond to the Washington Examiner's request for comment.

