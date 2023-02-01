Police looking for man accused of shooting teenage girl in leg last month at Monroeville hotel

The Monroeville police department is asking for the public’s help to locate a wanted man, accused of shooting a 16-year-old girl last month.

Daronte Brown, 18, is wanted for criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault and related criminal charges for allegedly shooting the teen in the leg at the Monroeville Red Roof Inn on Jan. 21 after she refused to have sex with him.

Brown used a black handgun with a laser sight, according to police.

Anyone with information on Brown’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Monroeville police department at 412-856-1111 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107. All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

