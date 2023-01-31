Police looking for man accused of stealing prescription drugs from Springfield pharmacy

Springfield police are looking for a man accused of asking for, then stealing, prescription drugs from a pharmacy Tuesday afternoon.

The theft happened around 2:30 p.m. at the Rite Aid located on South Limestone Street.

The suspect is described as a man, wearing a ball cap, brown jacket, blue jeans, and COVID-type mask, said a spokesperson for the department.

No arrests have been made and no injuries were reported.

We will continue updating this story as we learn more.
















