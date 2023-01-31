Police looking for man accused of stealing prescription drugs from Springfield pharmacy
Springfield police are looking for a man accused of asking for, then stealing, prescription drugs from a pharmacy Tuesday afternoon.
The theft happened around 2:30 p.m. at the Rite Aid located on South Limestone Street.
>> Not guilty plea entered for Riverside father accused of ‘serious child abuse’
The suspect is described as a man, wearing a ball cap, brown jacket, blue jeans, and COVID-type mask, said a spokesperson for the department.
No arrests have been made and no injuries were reported.
We will continue updating this story as we learn more.