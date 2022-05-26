Police looking for man who allegedly pointed a gun at Fox 32 crew on air

Police are trying to identify a man who allegedly pointed a gun toward WFLD-Ch. 32 crew members while a reporter was live on air Wednesday morning.

In the Ch. 32 footage, the reporter was doing a story on gun violence in the 400 block of North Clark Street when the man passed behind her and pointed what appeared to be a gun toward the crew. He kept walking down the street with the alleged firearm.

The man was wearing a dark hoodie, a black jacket, light ripped jeans and dark shoes. Police are looking for a man 18 to 25 years old, about 5-foot-7 and weighing 130 to 140 pounds.

Police are requesting anyone who sees the man to avoid approaching him but instead call 911. .

