Police looking for man after attempted credit union robbery

Puyallup police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who attempted to rob a credit union inside a grocery store.

Police said that at 1:15 p.m., a man in his 30s to 40s attempted to rob the GESA Credit Union inside the Safeway off Shaw Road East.

The man implied that he had a gun under his shirt and passed a note to a teller, law enforcement said.

When the teller told the man that funds were only available through the ATM, he fled.

Police said the man was seen in a 2005 red Mitsubishi Endeavor.

He is described as having a heavy build with blonde or red hair.

Police believe the man could be connected to four other robbery cases in Pierce County.

Anyone who recognizes the man or the vehicle is asked to call law enforcement at 253-770-3343 or email at tips@puyallupwa.gov.

