Police looking for man who blew up car, caused ‘immense fire’ during Auburn funeral

Police are looking for a man who blew up a car and caused a huge fire during a funeral at an Auburn cemetery last month.

On Aug. 23, a passenger in a car put an explosive device in an attendee’s car during the memorial at Mountain View Cemetery.

The explosive device created an “immense fire,” which destroyed the victim’s vehicle and surrounding trees, according to Auburn police.

Police said employees with the City of Auburn followed the suspect’s car as it left the area.

As the car continued to flee, its passenger fired several gunshots at the employees who were following.

The suspect vehicle was described as a black Acura RL with no license plates.

The suspect was described as a tall man who was wearing a full black ski mask.

Anyone who recognizes the car is asked to contact the Auburn police tip line at 253-288-7403.

