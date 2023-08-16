Police looking for man caught recording woman trying on clothes in Target

Police are asking for information that may lead to the arrest of a peeping tom.

Henry County Police said on Saturday, between 4 and 5 p.m., the man pictured committed the offense of Peeping Tom at the Target located at 1850 Jonesboro Rd in McDonough.

Police said the victim looked up and spotted the suspect’s cellphone taking photos and/or recording her while she was trying on different clothing.

After being confronted by the victim, the suspect left the store in a white 2014 Ford Explorer SUV with a California Tag.

Police said anyone with information or who knows the suspect’s identity should contact Detective T. Mears at 770-288-8211, the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121, or text tips, photos, and videos to 770-220-7009.

