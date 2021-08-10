Police looking for man who fired shots during St. Paul burglary, carjacked 2 at gunpoint

Aug. 10—Police are looking for a man who fired shots at a homeowner during a St. Paul burglary, and then carjacked two separate people at gunpoint as he was fleeing.

The crime spree started about 4 p.m. Monday when a 30-year-old man returned to the Battle Creek neighborhood. Family members, including children, were outside when the man found a burglar inside his home on Suburban Avenue near Ruth Street, said Sgt. Natalie Davis, a police spokeswoman.

The suspect fired a gun in the homeowner's direction and then fired two more shots toward him, Davis said. Bullets struck a nearby building.

Nearby, the suspect tried to carjack a 56-year-old woman at gunpoint, but wasn't able to get her vehicle. The man then went to the Aldi parking lot on Suburban Avenue, pointed a gun at the head of a 46-year-old woman and demanded her keys, Davis said. He fled in her vehicle, which responding officers pursued, but lost sight of.

Soon after, the suspect left the stolen vehicle and pistol whipped a 59-year-old man in the head in the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood, Davis said. He demanded the man's belongings at Euclid and Mendota streets and stole his vehicle.

Police located both stolen vehicles abandoned in the area and towed them to the impound lot to look for any evidence, Davis said.

Officers did not find the suspect on Monday. Police said a detailed description of him was not available.