Police looking for man who hit woman with brick in ABQ

Jun. 16—Authorities say a woman was hit in the head with a brick after refusing to give a man money early last month in Downtown Albuquerque.

An Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers news release said a transient asked a woman for money on Friday, May 6, near Second and Copper NW. When the woman refused, she was hit in the back of the head with a brick.

The release said the suspect is described as Native-American or Hispanic and in his late 20s or early 30s.

He was wearing all black clothing and carrying two bags at the time of the assault.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Albuquerque Police Department at 505-242-COPS (2677), or Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at 505-843-STOP or online at p3tips.com/531.